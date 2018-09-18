App
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 10:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara to offer tickets at steep discounts

The 'Fly With The Best' sale would be from 0001 hours till 2359 hours on Wednesday. The bookings would be for travel between September 27, 2018 and April 10, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Full service carrier Vistara will flash sale of tickets Wednesday, with discounts up to 75 percent.

The 'Fly With The Best' sale would be from 0001 hours till 2359 hours on Wednesday. The bookings would be for travel between September 27, 2018 and April 10, 2019, it said in a release.

"The sale fares are available in all three classes at discounts of up to 75 percent relative to non-sale fares, starting at Rs 999 for economy class, Rs 2,199 for premium economy and Rs 5,499 for business class, inclusive of taxes and fees," the airline said.

Currently, the airline serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines.
tags #Business #Companies #India

