App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 05:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara to connect Bangkok with Delhi, starting August 27

Vistara will commence services on the Delhi-Bangkok route from August 27 with an Airbus A32neo plane, the airline said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata-SIA promoted full service carrier Vistara on August 6 announced the addition of Bangkok as its third international destination after Singapore and Dubai even as it is set to launch flights on the overseas routes from August 6.

Vistara will commence services on the Delhi-Bangkok route from August 27 with an Airbus A32neo plane, the airline said in a release.

The domestic private carrier is 51 per cent owned by Tata Sons along with 49 percent stake of SIA.

Close

Bangkok as a key gateway to Thailand continues to boost international commerce, trade and tourism in the Thailand, making the business case more promising for us," said Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara in the release.

related news

Vistara will kickstart its international operations from August 6 with a flight to Singapore from New Delhi.

This will be followed by the launch of services on the Mumbai-Singapore route from August 7.

Vistara on August 5, announced the launch of services to Dubai from New Delhi, starting August 21.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #aviation #India #Vistara #world

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.