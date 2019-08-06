Vistara to connect Bangkok with Delhi, starting August 27

Tata-SIA promoted full service carrier Vistara on August 6 announced the addition of Bangkok as its third international destination after Singapore and Dubai even as it is set to launch flights on the overseas routes from August 6.

Vistara will commence services on the Delhi-Bangkok route from August 27 with an Airbus A32neo plane, the airline said in a release.

The domestic private carrier is 51 per cent owned by Tata Sons along with 49 percent stake of SIA.

Bangkok as a key gateway to Thailand continues to boost international commerce, trade and tourism in the Thailand, making the business case more promising for us," said Leslie Thng, chief executive officer, Vistara in the release.

Vistara will kickstart its international operations from August 6 with a flight to Singapore from New Delhi.

This will be followed by the launch of services on the Mumbai-Singapore route from August 7.