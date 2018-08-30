App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara to add more seats in the economy class

The addition will take the tally of seats in the economy cabin from 158 to 164.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vistara will add seats to its economy class cabin in the Airbus flights it has ordered, as per a report in Business Standard.

The addition will take the tally of seats in the economy cabin from 158 to 164. The airplane currently has eight business class seats, 24 premium economy seats and 126 economy seats.

Earlier this year the airline had placed an order of 50 Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 Neo variant airplanes. The decided economy seats were 148 which was increased to 158 by reducing the number of business class seats.

Also Read: Preparing for launch of international operations, says Vistara CEO Leslie Thng  

The current addition will take the tally to 164 by using the smartLav concept of Airbus wherein the cabin space is increased by shrinking the size of the lavatory.

The new seats will also mean that the distance between the seats in the last four rows will decrease.

The move may be to help turn the company into a profitable one. Pressure on airline companies have increased as ticket prices remain unchanged in the wake of jet fuel price increasing by 22 percent.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 01:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Vistara

