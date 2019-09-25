App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vistara signs pact with Airbus for parts, engineering support

The long-term contract inked with the domestic full service carrier will cover engineering and maintenance for 62 aircraft, including 23 existing ones, a release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

European aviation major Airbus said on September 25 it will provide component support and repair to the A320 fleet of Vistara under its Flight Hour Services - Tailored Support Package (FHS-TSP).

Airbus Services combined aircraft engineering capabilities, expertise in maintenance operations and data analytics know-how will help Vistara to increase its competitiveness and secure its operations.

"This contract also reaffirms our commitment to expanding and deepening our Airbus Services footprint in India," said Remi Maillard, Head of Airbus Services.

Under the agreement, Airbus will offer its expertise in the areas of maintenance, engineering and supply chain management, among others besides ensuring timely availability of spare parts, their maintenance planning, compliance with airworthiness advisories as well as technical records on all aircraft, the aircraft manufacturer said in the release.

An on-site Airbus team will support the daily maintenance activities, including spares, warehousing and engineering to ensure the highest standards of aircraft technical dispatch and operations, it added.

"We are delighted to announce the partnership with Airbus to avail the advantages of their TSP programme,' said Sisira Kanta Dash, senior vice president for engineering, Vistara.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 03:59 pm

tags #Airbus #Business #Companies #India #Vistara

