Vistara, IndiGo eye Jet's flying rights for London: Report

Looking to launch flights to London, Vistara and IndiGo are vying for the flying rights of grounded Jet Airways for the route, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The rights are being distributed temporarily and will be taken back if Jet resumes operations, sources told the daily.

Jet was permitted to fly 28 services per week from India to London out of which 14 has been given to Air India.

There is an upper limit of 56 on the number of flights per week to London from Delhi and Mumbai under bilateral flying rights.