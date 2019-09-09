App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara, IndiGo eye Jet's flying rights for London: Report

The rights are being distributed temporarily and will be taken back if Jet resumes operations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Looking to launch flights to London, Vistara and IndiGo are vying for the flying rights of grounded Jet Airways for the route, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The rights are being distributed temporarily and will be taken back if Jet resumes operations, sources told the daily.

Jet was permitted to fly 28 services per week from India to London out of which 14 has been given to Air India.

Close

There is an upper limit of 56 on the number of flights per week to London from Delhi and Mumbai under bilateral flying rights.

related news

The London route is a lucrative one and both IndiGo and Vistara would be looking to make the most of this opportunity.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #Business #Economy #IndiGo #Jet Airways #Vistara

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.