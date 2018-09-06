Vistara, British Airways ink codeshare agreement

Vistara and British Airways on Thursday announced a codeshare agreement that will allow passengers to tap the networks of the two airlines. Customers of British Airways, which presently flies to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, can now have seamless travel to 13 more destinations serviced by Vistara.

In return, fliers of the Indian airline can tap on to British Airways' network in Europe.

"British Airways customers travelling on the codeshare flights will be able to check their bags straight through to their final destination and both airlines use the same terminals at Delhi and Mumbai airports, making it even easier for customers to connect on to domestic services," Vistara said said in a statement.

British Airways operates two direct flights a day from Heathrow to Mumbai, a double daily service to Delhi and a daily flight to Chennai. The airline also flies direct to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

C

ustomers travelling on Vistara will enjoy complimentary meals and will be able to choose between three different cabins, including India’s only Premium Economy class, added the statement.