App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara, British Airways ink codeshare agreement

Customers can now tap into the networks of the two airlines

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vistara and British Airways on Thursday announced a codeshare agreement that will allow passengers to tap the networks of the two airlines. Customers of British Airways, which presently flies to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, can now have seamless travel to 13 more destinations serviced by Vistara.

In return, fliers of the Indian airline can tap on to British Airways' network in Europe.

"British Airways customers travelling on the codeshare flights will be able to check their bags straight through to their final destination and both airlines use the same terminals at Delhi and Mumbai airports, making it even easier for customers to connect on to domestic services," Vistara said said in a statement. 

British Airways operates two direct flights a day from Heathrow to Mumbai, a double daily service to Delhi and a daily flight to Chennai. The airline also flies direct to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Customers travelling on Vistara will enjoy complimentary meals and will be able to choose between three different cabins, including India’s only Premium Economy class, added the statement.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 03:53 pm

tags #Business. Companies

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.