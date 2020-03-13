App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flying until April 27

The decision comes after an internal committee of IndiGo, which originally banned Kamra for heckling a news anchor, in which Vistara and other airlines had a representative, found the comedian guilty of misbehaviour, said a person familiar with the matter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vistara on March 13 said it has barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from its flights until April 27.

"Based on the order passed by an internal committee constituted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. in compliance with the respective CAR and following due process, we have placed the passenger on our no-fly list until 27 April, 2020," said a Vistara spokesperson.

The decision comes after an internal committee of IndiGo, which originally banned Kamra for heckling a news anchor, in which Vistara and other airlines had a representative, found the comedian guilty of misbehaviour, said a person familiar with the matter.

Close
The person spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

related news

The decision by Vistara was taken perhaps as an act of solidarity with an airline counterpart, according to the person.

The findings of the committee were shared with Vistara and the other airlines, the person said.

IndiGo banned Kamra for six months after a video of his act (posted by him on Twitter) went viral.

Also Read | Was IndiGo within its right to suspend Kunal Kamra?

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri termed Kamra's actions "absolutely unacceptable and said it endangers safety of air travellers" (sic) and advised other airlines to follow suit.

Within hours, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet also issued statements via Twitter banning Kamra from using their services.

Also Read: Exclusive | Captain on IndiGo flight says Kunal Kamra was not unruly, questions ban by airline

The airline ban triggered criticism with the Delhi High Court pulling up aviation regulator DGCA.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Kunal Kamra

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.