Vistara bans Kunal Kamra from flying until April 27

Vistara on March 13 said it has barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from its flights until April 27.

"Based on the order passed by an internal committee constituted by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. in compliance with the respective CAR and following due process, we have placed the passenger on our no-fly list until 27 April, 2020," said a Vistara spokesperson.

The decision comes after an internal committee of IndiGo, which originally banned Kamra for heckling a news anchor, in which Vistara and other airlines had a representative, found the comedian guilty of misbehaviour, said a person familiar with the matter.



Air vistara has also banned me now till the 27th April, following orders like they show... at a time where no one can fly, all I want to say is, neither am I sorry nor am I surprised, nor am I suffering... pic.twitter.com/LSYHDkNzDD

— Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 13, 2020

The person spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

The decision by Vistara was taken perhaps as an act of solidarity with an airline counterpart, according to the person.

The findings of the committee were shared with Vistara and the other airlines, the person said.

IndiGo banned Kamra for six months after a video of his act (posted by him on Twitter) went viral.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri termed Kamra's actions "absolutely unacceptable and said it endangers safety of air travellers" (sic) and advised other airlines to follow suit.

Within hours, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet also issued statements via Twitter banning Kamra from using their services.

The airline ban triggered criticism with the Delhi High Court pulling up aviation regulator DGCA.