App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara announces festive sale discount on domestic flights

Major routes in which the travellers can avail the offer include Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Chennai and Delhi-Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vistara has announced that it is starting a a 48-hour sale starting from October 10.

The sale is applicable across all its fare classes: Economy, Premium Economy and Business.

According to a statement by the airline, passengers can book the tickets for the travel period starting from October 10 this year to March 28 next year.

Close

"Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of Thursday, 10 October, 2019, and ending at 2359 of Friday, 11 October, 2019," it said.

related news

Major routes in which the travellers can avail the offer include Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Chennai and Delhi-Bengaluru.

Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor said, "We don't have sales too often, and this sale is our way of celebrating the festive season and our rapidly growing network with our customers.

“This is a limited-inventory sale available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear," read the statement.

Tickets can be availed from Vistara's website

(With inputs from PTI)

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 10, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Vistara

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.