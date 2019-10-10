Vistara announces festive sale discount on domestic flights

Vistara has announced that it is starting a a 48-hour sale starting from October 10.

The sale is applicable across all its fare classes: Economy, Premium Economy and Business.



Announcing Vistara’s Festive Season Sale with fares starting at ₹1,199 all-in for travel until 28th March 2020. Book your tickets today. Hurry, limited seats available. https://t.co/TbAEPrGMYJ pic.twitter.com/dLgZxDtNpB

— Vistara (@airvistara) October 10, 2019

According to a statement by the airline, passengers can book the tickets for the travel period starting from October 10 this year to March 28 next year.

"Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of Thursday, 10 October, 2019, and ending at 2359 of Friday, 11 October, 2019," it said.

Major routes in which the travellers can avail the offer include Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Chennai and Delhi-Bengaluru.

Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor said, "We don't have sales too often, and this sale is our way of celebrating the festive season and our rapidly growing network with our customers.

“This is a limited-inventory sale available on first-come-first-served basis. In case the seats under this sale are sold out, regular fares will appear," read the statement.

Tickets can be availed from Vistara's website