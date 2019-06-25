App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Visaka Industries to set up new facility for Vnext products in Tamil Nadu

According to a press release issued by the company, with the new plant which would be completed in 15 months, the capacity goes up to 2.20 lakh tonnes per annum to 1.70 lakh tonnes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Visaka Industries Ltd on June 25 said it was planning to set up a new manufacturing facility for Vnext range of plywood and gypsum plaster boards at an un-finalised location in Tamil Naduat an outlay of Rs 100 crore.

Currently, Vnext plants are operational in Telangana, Maharashtra, and Haryana. Vnext's range of products are designed to substitute plywood and gypsum plaster boards with eco-friendly, modern and sustainable materials, it said.

Vnext board a non-asbestos, autoclaved fibre cement board is fire, water and termite resistant, which makes it ideal for long-lasting, sturdy and hazard-free construction. Joint Managing Director of Visaka Industries,Vamsi Gaddam said, "Vnext's new plant in Tamil Nadu is a part of our expansion plans of the Vnext division.

The new plant is a strategic step by Visaka Industries to supply to the growing market demands of Vnext board." "We are confident that this will further strengthen our presence in the fibre cement board business as we continue to hold its largest production capacity. Our eco-friendly, futuristic and sustainable products are substitutes to plywood and gypsum boards," he said.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Visaka Industries

