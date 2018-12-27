App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Visa set to buy British payments firm Earthport for about $250 million

Visa International Service Association, a unit of Visa, has offered 30 pence for each Earthport share, a price that is four times the stock's on December 24 closing price of 7.45 pence.

Whatsapp

Visa Inc is paying 198 million pounds ($250.6 million) to buy Earthport Plc, a British firm that facilitates international transactions for banks and businesses, the U.S.-based payments group said on Thursday.

Visa International Service Association, a unit of Visa, has offered 30 pence for each Earthport share, a price that is four times the stock's on December 24 closing price of 7.45 pence.

Earthport shares surged in early trading on December 27 and matched the offer price.

The London-headquartered firm said Visa's proposal was "fair and reasonable" and that it would recommend its shareholders take up the all-cash offer.

Reuters
Reuters
.|.

Earthport's shares, listed on the London Stock Exchange's secondary market, have fallen more than 28 percent this year amid growing losses and expenses, forcing the firm to say last month that "fundamental" change was required in its strategy.

Earthport says it offers a lower-cost alternative to traditional payments systems by allowing banks and money transfer firms to have a single relationship instead of multiple ties with various payments channels around the world.

For Visa, cross-border payments, or transactions that involve parties in two or more countries, represents a growing business. The volume of such payments rose 10 percent in the 2018 fiscal year, Visa said in October.

Earthport, which counts Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Japan Post Bank among its clients, said Visa's offer was a revised proposal that followed an indicative offer from the U.S. company last month.

Rothschild & Co advised Earthport on the deal, while Goldman Sachs advised Visa.

($1 = 0.7900 pounds)
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 04:16 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Visa Inc #world

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.