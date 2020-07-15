App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Visa appoints Sujai Raina to head its business development strategy in India

Raina joins Visa from Commercial Bank of Dubai, where he was the head of cards and payments

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Card payments major Visa has appointed Sujai Raina as vice president and head of business development for India, said the American company in a press note today.

Raina will help develop Visa’s business strategy and drive profitability and performance of Visa’s clients in India.

Before joining Visa, Raina was the head of cards and payments at Commercial Bank of Dubai, one of the largest banks in the UAE.

He has spent his two-decade-long career in sales and distribution, product development, customer lifecycle management and business development with organisations including Citibank, HDFC Bank, Aegon Life Insurance and Mashreq.

“We are confident that his experience and insights across geographies will help us further strengthen and grow our client base and relationships (here),” said TR Ramachandran, group country manager, India & South Asia, Visa.

Raina will operate out of the Mumbai office of the company which is one of the largest card networks in India. He graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi and Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Visa

