Violence erupts at Wistron’s Bengaluru plant as employees demand proper remuneration

In a statement to the media, IGP Central Seemanta Kumar said that 80 people have been arrested in relation to the incident

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2020 / 03:08 PM IST
Employees demanding proper wages engaged in violence at the Wistron plant in Kolar district, near Bengaluru, on December 12. The plant that manufactures Apple iPhones.

Violence broke out on the morning of December 12 while employees were demanding that management address their grievances, News18 Kannada reported.

In a statement to the media, IGP Central Seemanta Kumar said that 80 people have been arrested in relation to the incident.

“The incident took place early this morning when shifts were changing. We are being told there was a scuffle regarding salary non-payment. We are investigating thoroughly and have taken CCTV footage,” he added.

As per a report by The Times of India a majority of the 2,000-strong night shift employees “went on a rampage destroying furniture, assembly units and even attempted to set vehicles on fire.”

The matter of delayed payments and reduced salaries was being discussed on the shop floor and kindled anger into flames, the report said.

The 43-acre area in Narasapura area was granted to Wistron by the Karnataka government on promise of Rs 2,900 crore investment and employment of 10,000 people.

The plant manufactures iPhone SE, Internet of Things (IoT) products and biotech devices.
TAGS: #Business #Employees #iPhone #Wistron
first published: Dec 12, 2020 02:18 pm

