Viiking Beverages CEO Manoj Asrani quits amid allegations of misusing company's resources

Viiking Beverages CEO Manoj Asrani has quit the company amid allegations that he misused company's resources, including suspicions over a venture that he has launched riding on Viiking's proprietary business intelligence and other data.

Viiking Ventures is a Rs 9,000 crore conglomerate known for brands like Goa Kings Beer and Playboy India. Viiking Beverages appointed Asrani as the CEO in July earlier this year.

When Viiking confronted him with the allegations, Asrani immediately put in his papers. Viiking also asked Asrani to leave immediately, waiving off his notice period of three months.

Asrani used to report to Sachiin Joshi, the Chairman of Viiking Ventures. Along with his duties at Viiking Beverages, Asrani was also the Chief Marketing Officer of the entire group.

Interestingly, Asrani started his own venture the same month he quit. His professional profile on social media now identifies him as founding principal at PropertyMonk, started in October- the same month when Asrani quit Viiking.

"We had just launched a real estate arm called Brick Asset under Viiking Infra and Realty which he was taking care of and surprisingly Asrani's firm was announced the following day of his resignation. Our sources say the company works on the same model as ours," said Nikash Ahuja, director at Viiking Ventures.

While further investigation is being carried internally at Viikings, the legal team of the company is also looking into the matter.