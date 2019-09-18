Videotex eyes Rs 100cr revenue in FY20 via TV brands Daiwa, Shinco & Telefunken

Videotex International is eyeing a revenue of Rs 100 crore in FY20 from the sale of three television brands: Daiwa, Shinco and now Germany’s Telefunken.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Arjun Bajaj, Director, Videotex said the company posted a revenue of Rs 80 crore in FY19. This included sales from Daiwa and Shinco. Videotex is the exclusive brand licensee for these companies in India. He added that if Telefunken’s sales are strong this festive season, revenue could even touch Rs 150 crore.

The original equipment manufacturing (OEM) firm launched Germany’s Telefunken brand in India on September 17. Bajaj said the company will invest another Rs 50 crore on expansion of their manufacturing facility in the Greater Noida region for this brand.

He said the product (Telefunken) has been customised for the Indian market in terms of content. Depending on the viewer’s choice, content on the home-screen will change daily using artificial intelligence and will be based on the customer's viewing preferences.

On Amazon, a 32-inch Telefunken LED television sells for Rs 7,999 and a 40-inch for Rs 16,999.

With respect to television sales, Bajaj said a cut in the Goods & Services Tax (GST) rate for the 32-inch TV category would boost sales.

Going forward, Videotex is also working on developing other products in the appliances space for these three brands. “It could be an addition to categories where these brands are selling. We are looking to introduce these new products in the next fiscal year. It is at a testing stage,” Bajaj stated.

For instance, Daiwa sells TVs as well as washing machines in India. Videotex is working on helping these brands enter new appliance categories.