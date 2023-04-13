 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Viacom18 completes strategic partnership deal with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems and Paramount Global

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:32 PM IST

Upon consummation of this merger, the integration of JioCinema into Viacom18 has been completed; and Viacom18 has access to Rs 15,145 crore of cash for its planned growth, comprising Rs 10,839 crore contributed by RIL group entities and Rs 4,306 crore contributed by Bodhi Tree Systems

Viacom18 company has allotted shares to Bodhi Tree Systems and RIL group entities as consideration for the scheme of merger. (Representative image)

Viacom18 on April 13 announced that following the approval by NCLT Mumbai, the transaction for strategic partnership with Reliance Industries, Bodhi Tree Systems and Paramount Global has now been completed.

Given that, the company has allotted shares to Bodhi Tree Systems and RIL group entities as consideration for the scheme of merger.

Upon consummation of this merger, the integration of JioCinema into Viacom18 has been completed; and Viacom18 has access to Rs 15,145 crore of cash for its planned growth, comprising Rs 10,839 crore contributed by RIL group entities and Rs 4,306 crore contributed by Bodhi Tree Systems, RIL said in a statement.

