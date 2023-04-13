Viacom18 completes strategic partnership deal with Reliance, Bodhi Tree Systems and Paramount Global

Viacom18 company has allotted shares to Bodhi Tree Systems and RIL group entities as consideration for the scheme of merger. (Representative image)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Viacom18 on April 13 announced that following the approval by NCLT Mumbai, the transaction for strategic partnership with Reliance Industries, Bodhi Tree Systems and Paramount Global has now been completed.

Given that, the company has allotted shares to Bodhi Tree Systems and RIL group entities as consideration for the scheme of merger.

Upon consummation of this merger, the integration of JioCinema into Viacom18 has been completed; and Viacom18 has access to Rs 15,145 crore of cash for its planned growth, comprising Rs 10,839 crore contributed by RIL group entities and Rs 4,306 crore contributed by Bodhi Tree Systems, RIL said in a statement.

ALSO READ: What the partnership with Uday Shankar and James Murdoch will mean for Viacom18

Notably, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, is an investor in Bodhi Tree Systems.

Viacom18 will lead India’s digital streaming eco-system with the JioCinema app under its fold and cash of Rs. 15,145 crore. The streaming platform has so far taken 23 sponsors on board and has signed over 100 small advertisers.

Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj recently said that JioCinema expects to recoup Indian Premier League (IPL) investments ahead of time.

"IPL would be among the first few tournaments, where spending on digital advertising would be higher than TV," Jayaraj told PTI in an interview.

Meanwhile, RIL said that the "partnership will enable Viacom 18 to innovate and disrupt the M&E sector, with Uday Shankar and James Murdoch providing strategic and operational guidance to Viacom 18, leveraging their track-record of building iconic media businesses."

Uday Shankar has been appointed to the Board of Viacom18.

Paramount Global will continue as a shareholder and supply Viacom18 its global content.

"This unique partnership brings together India’s biggest conglomerate, two of the most recognized media industry veterans and a leading global media and entertainment company," RIL further stated.

Viacom18 will continue to be a controlled subsidiary of TV18.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.