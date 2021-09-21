MARKET NEWS

Viacom18 appoints Anil Jayaraj as CEO, Sports

Jayaraj has joined Viacom18 from Star Sports, where he was executive vice president responsible for ad sales, global syndication and cross screen offer design and measurement.

Moneycontrol News
September 21, 2021 / 09:33 PM IST

Viacom18 has announced appointment of Anil Jayaraj as CEO – Sports.

Jayaraj will be leading the media and entertainment network’s foray into acquisition, broadcasting and monetisation of sports properties. Prior to joining the company, he was executive vice president, Star Sports, responsible for ad sales, global syndication and cross screen offer design and measurement.

He has led his team to deliver business performance across multiple sporting events including Indian Premier League (IPL), Cricket World Cup, Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Indian Super League (ISL) among others.

“Sporting events in India have evolved beyond just one or two games with increasing fandom among audiences towards newer competitive sports. This democratisation has created an unmatched opportunity for sportainment and I am excited to build Viacom18 network’s foray into sports as a category,” said Jayaraj.

Jayaraj who has been a passionate follower of sports since his childhood, works as a mentor with various start-ups during his free time, and conducts sessions/guest lectures on business and marketing at various B-Schools.

“We believe that sports is an important category in our promise to deliver wholesome entertainment to our over 800 million viewers across demographics and geographies. With his rich experience in identifying and building sporting events into high value sportainment phenomena, Anil is aptly poised to lead our newest sports vertical,” said Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, Network18.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anil Jayaraj #CEO #Companies #Viacom18
first published: Sep 21, 2021 09:33 pm

