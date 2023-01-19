 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta's Cairn Oil and Gas appoints Nick Walker as new CEO

Jan 19, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

In a statement to exchanges, the company said the appointment is effective January 5.

Walker comes into Cairn Oil & Gas after Prachur Sah quit the firm to join Indus Towers Ltd . (Representative image)

Vedanta-owned Cairn Oil & Gas on January 19 announced the appointment of Nick Walker as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

In a press release, the company said the appointment is effective January 5. "Before this appointment, Walker was president and chief executive officer at Lundin Energy, one of the leading European independent E&P companies," it said.

Having worked previously in companies such as BP, Talisman Energy and Africa Oil, Walker has over 30 years of diverse international experience in technical, commercial and executive leadership roles.

He will be the sixth CEO of the company since mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group bought the company from Scottish explorer Cairn Energy plc, now known as Capricorn Energy plc, in 2011.

Walker comes into Cairn Oil & Gas after Prachur Sah quit the firm to join Indus Towers Ltd (formerly Bharti Infratel Ltd) as managing director and CEO effective January 3, 2023.