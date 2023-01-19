Vedanta's Cairn Oil and Gas appoints Nick Walker as new CEO

Vedanta-owned Cairn Oil & Gas on January 19 announced the appointment of Nick Walker as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.

In a press release, the company said the appointment is effective January 5. "Before this appointment, Walker was president and chief executive officer at Lundin Energy, one of the leading European independent E&P companies," it said.

Having worked previously in companies such as BP, Talisman Energy and Africa Oil, Walker has over 30 years of diverse international experience in technical, commercial and executive leadership roles.

He will be the sixth CEO of the company since mining billionaire Anil Agarwal-led group bought the company from Scottish explorer Cairn Energy plc, now known as Capricorn Energy plc, in 2011.

Walker comes into Cairn Oil & Gas after Prachur Sah quit the firm to join Indus Towers Ltd (formerly Bharti Infratel Ltd) as managing director and CEO effective January 3, 2023.

Rahul Dhir, the company's first CEO who oversaw its listing and development of India's biggest oil discovery in Rajasthan, quit the company in August 2012. His successor P Elango resigned in May 2014, while the third CEO Mayank Ashar resigned in May 2016. Thereafter, Sudhir Mathur resigned in April 2018. Sah was appointed deputy CEO in October 2020. Announcing the appointment of the new CEO, Anil Agarwal, Chairman, of UK-based Vedanta Resources Ltd and parent of Vedanta Ltd. said, "Nick's global experience and incredible track record in the energy sector will provide the right expertise as Cairn embarks on the next phase of growth and sustainability." Walker will be leading all aspects of Cairn's strategy, including the development of strategic alliances with global partners to fast-track business delivery. He will drive the adoption and deployment of best-in-class oil and gas technologies and processes, with a focus on innovation and digitalization, for business transformation, the statement said. Cairn Oil & Gas is committed to increasing India's domestic crude oil and gas production with a vision to contribute 50 percent of India's production and adding reserves and resources, according to the statement. India produced 22.1 million tonnes or 442,000 barrels per day of crude oil during the first nine months of the current fiscal, according to official data available from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Vedanta in a stock exchange filing on January 3, 2023, giving out production numbers, stated that its oil and gas production during the October-December quarter was 144,789 barrels per day. (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News

