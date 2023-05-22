Vedanta's board to deliberate first dividend for FY24

Last week, Vedanta Limited reported a 56.3 percent year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 2,634 crore in the March quarter against Rs 6,027 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The board of Vedanta, the mining major led by billionaire Anil Agarwal, is scheduled to meet on May 22 to deliberate on and approve the company's first interim dividend for FY 24.

As stated in a regulatory filing made on May 18, Vedanta has set May 30 as the record date for the dividend, should it be declared.

On April 6, the Mumbai-based company made an announcement regarding an interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share, resulting in a total dividend payout of Rs 101.50 per share for FY23.

Meanwhile, Vedanta Resources' Ltd (VRL) is reportedly in talks with Deutsche Bank and other global lenders, including JPMorgan and Barclays, to raise a $500-600 million loan after delays in securing funds from Farallon Capital Management to meet its obligations later this month. The company aims to borrow the money via its Zinc International unit.

A $ 500 million repayment is due on a 7. 125 percent bond that matures on May 31.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company fell over 67 percent YoY to Rs 1,881 crore.

Revenue, too, dropped 5.4 percent to Rs 37,225 crore from Rs 39,342 crore in Q4 FY22. On the operating front, the company's EBITDA decreased 33.4 percent to Rs 8,754 crore.