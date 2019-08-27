App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta to work together with NITI Aayog for Odisha district

NITI Aayog and Vedanta will work together to assist the district by reviewing and co-creating strategic action plans to improve lives of local communities.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vedanta Ltd on August 27 said it has collaborated with government think-tank NITI Aayog to help improve the quality of life of the people of Kalahandi district of Odisha.

NITI Aayog and Vedanta will work together to assist the district by reviewing and co-creating strategic action plans to improve lives of local communities through interventions in health and nutrition, education, financial inclusion, skill development and basic infrastructure related aspects as defined in aspirational districts mandate under the overall development policies of the state government, the company said in a statement.

"Vedanta Ltd signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) yesterday with NITI Aayog to help improve the quality of life of the citizens of Kalahandi district, Odisha, through their CSR fund as part of ‘Aspirational Districts' initiative," the company said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Companies #India #NITI Aayog #Vedanta

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.