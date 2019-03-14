Vedanta to shut Namibian zinc refinery for five weeks

Vedanta Zinc International, a unit of diversified miner Vedanta Resources, said on March 14 it would close its Skorpion Zinc Refinery in Namibia for five weeks after a strike by its mining contractor depleted stocks.

"During the strike period, the Skorpion Refinery continued to run which led to ore stocks being depleted. It has therefore been decided to shut the refinery for a period of five weeks to allow the mine to rebuild adequate stock levels," a Vedanta Zinc International spokesman said via email.