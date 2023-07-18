Vedanta to begin semiconductor plant after govt approval for revised plan

The comments come after billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn on July 10 called off their joint venture, which planned to invest $19.5 billion to set up a semiconductor manufacturing unit in Gujarat.

Vedanta semiconductor head Akarsh K Hebbar on July 18 said that the company "remains fully committed to building India’s first semiconductor and display fabs in Dholera Special Investment Region in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat."

Vedanta has however said that it plans to go ahead with its semiconductor business venture despite Foxconn pulling out of the JV.

Regarding this, Hebbar added that substantial progress has happened to tie up technology and equity partners in semiconductors and we will make an announcement soon.

The Global MD, Vedanta Semiconductors and Display further noted that the company is awaiting government nod to begin work on semiconductor, display fabs plant.

"We will await the Government of India’s nod to our applications under the modified scheme for semiconductor and display fabs. Thereafter, we will immediately begin construction and set out on the path to make India atmanirbhar in electronics in line with the vision of our Prime Minister," Hebbar stated.

Currently, Vedanta has engaged with more than 100 global suppliers and ancillary industries who will form a key part of the semiconductor and display ecosystem. The Government of Gujarat has allotted us the land in Dholera and work is already underway to prepare it for construction of the fabs.

Meanwhile, in its annual general meeting held on July 12, chairman Anil Agarwal had asserted that Vedanta is committed to make sizable investments across business verticals in the coming years.

“Vedanta already has, in its unique portfolio, 7 minerals which are key to the new, emerging technologies. Our portfolio consists of high quality, low-cost, tier 1 assets with few, if any, parallels globally. It is noteworthy that demand is growing at double-digit rates for most of our products,” Agarwal had said.