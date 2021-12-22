MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Vedanta targets raising Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

The company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non‐cumulative, non‐convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 09:42 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd had reported a net profit of Rs 4,644 crore in Q2 FY22 (Representative image)

Vedanta Ltd had reported a net profit of Rs 4,644 crore in Q2 FY22 (Representative image)

Vedanta Ltd is targeting to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), the mining major said in a regulatory filing on December 22.

"We would like to inform you that the company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non‐cumulative, non‐convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,000 Crores in one or more tranches," Vedanta informed the stock exchanges.

In this regard, the company is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on December 27, 2021, it added.

"The above issuance is pursuant to the Board of Directors’ resolutions passed at their meeting held on May 07, 2019 and October 03, 2020," the company further said.

Notably, Vedanta Ltd is the Indian subsidiary of the London-headquartered global mining giant Vedanta Resources Ltd.

Close
In the second quarter of financial year 2021-22, Vedanta had reported a profit after tax of Rs 4,644 crore, marking a massive 468 percent surge as compared to the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the company's net profit had surged by 8 percent as compared to Rs 4,280 crore clocked in the previous quarter.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #business news #Companies #Vedanta Ltd
first published: Dec 22, 2021 09:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.