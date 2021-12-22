Vedanta targets raising Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Vedanta Ltd had reported a net profit of Rs 4,644 crore in Q2 FY22 (Representative image)

Vedanta Ltd is targeting to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), the mining major said in a regulatory filing on December 22.

"We would like to inform you that the company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non‐cumulative, non‐convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,000 Crores in one or more tranches," Vedanta informed the stock exchanges.

In this regard, the company is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of Directors on December 27, 2021, it added.

"The above issuance is pursuant to the Board of Directors’ resolutions passed at their meeting held on May 07, 2019 and October 03, 2020," the company further said.

Notably, Vedanta Ltd is the Indian subsidiary of the London-headquartered global mining giant Vedanta Resources Ltd.

In the second quarter of financial year 2021-22, Vedanta had reported a profit after tax of Rs 4,644 crore, marking a massive 468 percent surge as compared to the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, the company's net profit had surged by 8 percent as compared to Rs 4,280 crore clocked in the previous quarter.