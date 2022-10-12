Vedanta shareholders approve shifting its cash from reserves

Vendanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said that they are also aiming to manufacture mobile phones, laptops and EVs in India

Shareholders of billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited on October 11 approved the proposal to shift money out of its reserves and into its balance sheet. The move essentially frees up cash reserves and allows companies to reward shareholders through dividends.

In a regulatory filing, Vedanta noted that 100 percent of Promoter and Promoter Group shareholders as well as public institutions voted in favour of the proposal.

Earlier in a regulatory filing, the oil and metals company had proposed to reorganise capital and transfer of Rs 12,587 crore from general reserves to retained earnings, after it won the backing of US-based proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis.

In a notice to shareholders, Vedanta had reasoned that the firm had over the years "built up significant reserves through transfer of profits.” "The company is of the view that the funds represented by the general reserves are in excess of the company’s anticipated operational and business needs in the foreseeable future, thus, these excess funds can be utilised to create further shareholders’ value,” it said.

Moreover, according to a Bloomberg report, dividends from the unit have become a major source of funds recently for the London-based parent to repay its debt. With the shareholders' nod, the metals and oil conglomerate will be able to float a tender offer for at least part of $900 million of notes due in 2023, which are trading at 94 cents on the dollar. That contrasts with the prices on its dollar securities that mature in 2024, which are indicated at 61 cents. Levels below 70 cents are typically considered distressed, the report added.

Such a transfer is not a first instance as Hindustan Unilever has in 2018 done the same when it transferred the entire balance lying in its general reserves as on April 1, 2015 (about Rs 2,187 crore) to its profit and loss (P&L) account.

The transfer of balance from general reserves to the P&L account was made possible by changes introduced by the Companies Act, 2013. Prior to that, the companies had to transfer a certain percentage of profits to their general reserves before the declaration of dividends.

Financial History:

Overall, Vedanta Resources (VRL) is targeting debt reduction by $4 billion over the next three years, mainly by upstreaming dividends, as per company’s presentations. Against the guidance of $1 billion/year debt reduction, the company has achieved $1.5 billion, including a $300 million Inter-Corporate Loan (ICL) repayment so far in the financial year 2023, according to its Q1 financial presentation.

According to Edelweiss Securities’ September note, of the total $ 1.7 billion ($760 million + $900 million) due to mature in the second half of the financial year, 50 percent is likely to be refinanced while the residual would be repaid through dividend from Vedanta. The brokerage believes Vedanta’s cash generation would be sufficient to provide it enough room to distribute dividend. Cash of $1.6–1.9 billion required at VRL over the next two years, implies a dividend of Rs 56–63/share per year.

A research provider named Redd Intelligence had suggested a dividend of Rs 33-35/ per share from Vedanta with the approval of transaction to the worth of Rs 12, 500 crore from reserves to cash.