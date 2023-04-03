 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Vedanta says total aluminium production remains flat YoY in Q4

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST

Vedanta added that the company witnessed record quarterly mined metal production driven by "higher ore production and improved mined metal grades."

Vedanta's total aluminium production stood 0.3 percent higher at 574 kt in Q4 as compared to 572 kt in the same period last fiscal.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd on April 3 shared its business and production update for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Mumbai-based mining company stated that its total aluminium production for Q4FY23 almost came flat.

In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said total aluminium production stood 0.3 percent higher at 574 kt in Q4 as compared to 572 kt in the same period last fiscal. It also added that the cast metal aluminium production increased 1 percent quarter-on-quarter with Jharsuguda ramp up.

Moreover, mined metal production rose 2 percent YoY at 301 kt as against 295 kt in March 2022 quarter and 19 percent quarter-on-quarter. Vedanta added that the company witnessed record quarterly mined metal production driven by "higher ore production and improved mined metal grades."

ALSO READ: Vedanta's total dividend outgo for FY23 stands 1.5 times the FY22 net profit