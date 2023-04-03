Vedanta says total aluminium production remains flat YoY in Q4

Vedanta's total aluminium production stood 0.3 percent higher at 574 kt in Q4 as compared to 572 kt in the same period last fiscal.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Ltd on April 3 shared its business and production update for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Mumbai-based mining company stated that its total aluminium production for Q4FY23 almost came flat.

In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said total aluminium production stood 0.3 percent higher at 574 kt in Q4 as compared to 572 kt in the same period last fiscal. It also added that the cast metal aluminium production increased 1 percent quarter-on-quarter with Jharsuguda ramp up.

Moreover, mined metal production rose 2 percent YoY at 301 kt as against 295 kt in March 2022 quarter and 19 percent quarter-on-quarter. Vedanta added that the company witnessed record quarterly mined metal production driven by "higher ore production and improved mined metal grades."

Further, it also recorded highest ever quarterly refined metal production at 269 kt, up 3 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ on account of better plant and mined metal availability.

Apart from this, Vedanta's overall power sales increased 44 percent YoY to 4,026 million units in Q4FY23 as compared to 2,802 million units in Q4FY23. On quarterly basis, the sales increased 11 percent, it added.

TSPL (Talwandi Sabo Power Limited) power sales was 2,658 million units with 77 percent plant availability factor. "The Power Purchase Agreement with the Punjab State Electricity Board compensates us based on the availability of the plant, which was above the normative availability of 80 percent, hence, capacity charges recovered in full for FY23," Vedanta added.

Wind power generation was up 8 percent YoY and 41 percent QoQ, depending upon wind velocity and seasonality impact, the company said.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd on April 3 closed 2.80 percent higher at Rs 282.40 apiece on the BSE.

The Mumbai-based mining company had recently declared a fifth interim dividend of Rs 20.50 per share, amounting to Rs 7,621 crore. With this, the Anil Agarwal-led mining major has announced total dividend of Rs 101.50 per share for FY23 so far. The dividend payments for FY23 stood at Rs 37,733 crore.