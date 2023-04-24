Vedanta Resources reduces gross debt by another $1 billion

Anil Agarwal, chairman, Vedanta Resources, said that it has paid all its maturing loans and bonds due in April 2023, leading to a gross debt reduction of $ 1 billion. The company said with this, the company has achieved $3 billion of the stated $4 billion debt reduction target.

In February 2022, Vedanta said it plans to reduce its debt by $4 billion in the next three years then. “Vedanta has thereby achieved 75 percent of its committed reduction in just 14 months,” Vedanta Resources said in its statement on Monday.

With the latest debt repayment, the company said, gross debt now stands at $6.8 billion, down from $ 7.8 billion at the end of March 2023 and $ 9.7 billion at the end of March 2022.

“During the balance of FY24, we believe that strong operational performance from our world-class asset base coupled with robust commodity prices will lead to further deleveraging at Vedanta,” the group said in its statement.

On March 28, the Indian-listed company Vedanta announced the payment of the fifth interim dividend of FY23. The company said it will pay a dividend of Rs 20.50 per equity share, amounting to a total of Rs 7,621 crore.

Moneycontrol News