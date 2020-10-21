Vedanta mulls fundraising options after delisting fails: Report

Vedanta might offer an inter-corporate loan to its parent company Vedanta Resources (VRL) to help clear some debt, after a failed attempt to delist from Indian stock exchanges.

Vedanta is also planning to look for a strategic investor to buy an equity stake, according to a Mint report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

When contacted by Mint, a spokesperson for Vedanta said "We wish to reiterate our unflinching commitment to India, particularly in the natural resources sector. We are confident that Vedanta Ltd will continue to grow from strength to strength as a listed entity on the Indian stock exchanges."

Vedanta's delisting offer failed on October 10, due to a large number of unconfirmed orders. The delisting could have helped Singapore-listed VRL gain direct control of its cash-rich subsidiary Hindustan Zinc.

"Vedanta can use the cash moved from Hindustan Zinc into an intercorporate loan to VRL," a source quoted in the report said.

"While this keeps to the letter of the law, it may not go down very well with minority investors," the source in the report said.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, VRL has debt of around $6.7 billion (roughly Rs 49,000 crore).

Moody's Investors Service on October 20 placed VRL under review for downgrade after its Indian subsidiary failed to delist from exchanges.