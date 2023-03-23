 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vedanta mulls 5th interim dividend for FY23 on March 28

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd on March 23 stated that its board will consider the fifth interim dividend for the current financial year 2022-2023 on March 28.

"...the Board of Directors of the Company is proposed to be scheduled on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, to consider and approve the Fifth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, shares of Vedanta on Thursday (March 23) closed 4.87 percent lower at Rs 271.35 apiece on BSE amid reports which said that mining mogul Anil Agarwal is contemplating a stake sale in Vedanta as a last-resort option and is examining the possibility of selling less than 5 percent of the company.

However, soon after the report, Vedanta termed any such talks of sale in oil-to-metals conglomerate as ''untrue and baseless.'