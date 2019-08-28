App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vedanta moots Rs 800 crore plan to set up 4,000 'Nand Ghars'

Nand Ghar is Vedanta's flagship programme to directly benefit 2,00,000 children and 1,80,000 women on an annual basis.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mining major Vedanta has planned an outlay of over Rs 800 crore for setting up 4,000 'Nand Ghars' across the country over next few years, its Chairman Anil Agarwal said on August 28.

Nand Ghar is Vedanta's flagship programme to directly benefit 2,00,000 children and 1,80,000 women on an annual basis, the company said in a statement.

Vedanta's 1,000th Nand Ghar was inaugurated on August 28 by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who represents Amethi seat in the Lok Sabha.

Close

Speaking on the occasion, Irani said, "it is a great honour to be a part of this initiative and see the community and industry leaders come together for a noble cause that focuses on the overall wellbeing of children and women".

related news

"With Nand Ghar, a key component of holistic development has made its entry in Amethi. As we embark upon the launch of 'Poshan Maah' (Nutrition Month) in September, it is good to see that Vedanta through its CSR activities has come forward to support the government in its endeavour to enhance the development of women and children," she said.

Agarwal said the inauguration of the 1000th Nand Ghar is a key milestone for the flagship CSR programme of the company to build and refurbish Anganwadis in various states across the country.

With these 1,000 Nand Ghars, the initiative is benefitting around 40,000 children and 30,000 women across India, he added.

Nand Ghars are equipped with televisions for e-learning, solar panels for reliable power, safe drinking water and clean toilets.

The core services provided at Nand Ghars are pre-school education to children (3-6 years) through e-learning, nutrition through pre-packed hot cooked meals to children, pregnant and lactating women, healthcare through Mobile Health Van and support to Community Health Centre, women empowerment through skill, credit linkage and entrepreneurship development, the statement said.

Around 30,000 women have been covered through the women empowerment and skilling programme, leading to an average incremental income of Rs 3,500 per month, it added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 06:17 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Vedanta

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.