Vedanta initiates strategic review of steel and steel raw materials businesses

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, on June 30 said that it has initiated a strategic review of its steel and steel-making raw materials business. The company has engaged advisors to assist in the review, billionaire Anil Agarwal-led mining company said in an exchange filing.

The review will begin immediately and will involve evaluating a broad range of options to maximise shareholder value, including, but not limited to a potential strategic sale of some or all of the steel businesses.

Vedanta also mentioned that it continues to review its strategic priorities in the normal course of its capital allocation discussions.

Further announcements on this will be made in due course, the company said.

Meanwhile, shares of Vedanta Ltd. ended 0.7 percent lower at Rs 277.95 apiece on BSE on June 30. The stock has declined 12 percent on a year-to-date basis.