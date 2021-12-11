Vedanta Board approves Rs 5,019 crore as second dividend for FY2021-22

Vedanta Limited | Representative image

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited on December 11 informed that the company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend has been set as December 18, while the total interim dividend will amount to Rs 5,019 crore, the firm informed in a regulatory filing.

As part of the second dividend, its promoters, who have a shareholding of 65.18 percent, would be able to see an inflow of Rs 3,271 crore. Earlier on September 1, Vedanta approved an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity for the financial year 2021-22. This amounted to an outgo of Rs 6,877 crore, out of which promoters took home Rs 4,482 crore.

In FY2021, Vedanta paid Rs 3,471 crore as dividend, according to a report by Bloomberg Quint.