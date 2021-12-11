MARKET NEWS

Vedanta Board approves Rs 5,019 crore as second dividend for FY2021-22

The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 13.50 apiece. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend has been set as December 18.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST
Vedanta Limited | Representative image

Vedanta Limited | Representative image

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited on December 11 informed that the company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 13.50 per equity share for the financial year 2021-22.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend has been set as December 18, while the total interim dividend will amount to Rs 5,019 crore, the firm informed in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Govt can sell Hindustan Zinc Ltd stake in open market as per court order, says Vedanta

As part of the second dividend, its promoters, who have a shareholding of 65.18 percent, would be able to see an inflow of Rs 3,271 crore. Earlier on September 1, Vedanta approved an interim dividend of Rs 18.50 per equity for the financial year 2021-22. This amounted to an outgo of Rs 6,877 crore, out of which promoters took home Rs 4,482 crore.

In FY2021, Vedanta paid Rs 3,471 crore as dividend, according to a report by Bloomberg Quint.

Its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc on December 7, 2021, approved an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share on the face value of Rs 2 apiece for the fiscal year, amounting to Rs 7,605.57 crore.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Anil Agarwal #Second Dividend #Vedanta Limited
first published: Dec 11, 2021 09:24 pm

