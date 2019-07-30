App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 01:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vantage Circle wins $20 million contract from US firm

The winning of the contract marks the entry of Vantage Circle into North America, the company said in a release without disclosing details.

Employee rewards and recognition platform Vantage Circle on July 30 said it has bagged USD 20 million contract (around Rs 137 crore) from one of the largest US enterprises

. The winning of the contract marks the entry of Vantage Circle into North America, the company said in a release without disclosing details.

"Vantage Circle's platform will provide over 90,000 employees of the client based in the US and India an easy way to redeem their rewards," the company added.

As an employee benefit platform, Vantage Circle creates awards that are conferred on employees for various career accomplishments.

"We took three months to close this deal, which is quite less in the enterprise selling context. We believe the reason is the innovativeness of our product and the ability of our team to be able to deploy the solution in three weeks' time," Vantage Circle CEO Partha Neog said.

Vantage Circle's client list in India includes Infosys, Cognizant, Paypal, GE, Wipro, HCL, among others.

"We are now looking to go global in an aggressive way starting off with the US. With our unique combination of the product suite, covering the entire gamut of employee engagement and great pricing, we feel we have a very good competitive advantage," Neog said.
