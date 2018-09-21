Vakrangee investigation: MCA orders inspection of company's books, raises concern over business model

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has ordered an inspection of books of accounts belonging to Vakrangee, which has been under the scanner of investigative agencies after allegations of share price manipulation surfaced early this year.

The MCA order comes after its Regional Director of the Western Region submitted a preliminary enquiry report on the sudden resignation of Vakrangee's auditor, and subsequent delay in publishing financial results of the fourth quarter of FY18.

In May, Price Waterhouse had quit as the company's auditor.

Vankrangee is the largest enrollment agency for UIDAI, and also has business to consumer services including ATMs.

"There are signs of funds being siphoned off from the company. So the ministry has ordered inspection of the books," a source in the Ministry told Moneycontrol.

Another official added: "The company claims it has more than 45,000 franchisees all over the country. It is being verified if all these franchisees actually exist, or are just on paper."

These franchisees also include that of the company's gold and silver business.

The Regional Director has got complaints from individuals who allege that Vakrangee promised them franchisee, collected money, but later reneged on the promise.

The official said that Vakrangee had collected up to Rs 400 crore through this.

Both the officials declined to be identified.

When asked about the MCA order, Vakrangee's spokesperson said in an emailed response:

"Upon speaking to the senior management, we would like to inform you that there has been no such communication from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with respect to any such inspection."

The report

In its investigation, the Western Regional Director had sought reply from Price Waterhouse on Varkrangee. The auditor submitted a 1,000-plus pages reply, which is now being looked into by the MCA.

Officials added that current and previous auditors (before Price Waterhouse) may also be probed.

"It is being checked on what basis the new auditor passed the quarterly results, even after Price Waterhouse refused to sign," said one of the officials cited above.

Vakrangee had appointed A P Sanzgiri & Co, as its new statutory auditor in May this year.