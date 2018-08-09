App
Companies
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

VA Tech Wabag consolidated Q1 net up 39.7% to Rs 14.21 crore

The city-based firm registered consolidated net profit at Rs 10.17 crore during the corresponding quarter of previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Water treatment company VA Tech Wabag Ltd today said its consolidated net profit for April-June period grew by 39.7 percent to Rs 14.21 crore.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2018, the consolidated net profit stood at Rs 147.05 crore, Va Tech Wabag said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated total income for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 grew to Rs 688.50 crore from Rs 670.52 crore.

For the year ending March 31, 2018, consolidated total income stood at Rs 3,462.93 crore. Company Managing Director Rajiv Mittal said, "We are pleased about continuing to strengthen our global presence through efficient execution of key products across the group."

The consolidated results for the quarter is a reflection of that, he said.

The company said its order book for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 grew to Rs 7,358 crore.

The shares of the company remained flat and ended at Rs 379.35 apiece in BSE.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 10:18 pm

