 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

V-Guard to acquire Sunflame Enterprises for Rs 660 crore; stock rises over 4%

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

The transaction is expected to close by mid of January 2023 and it would be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt, V-Guard said.

(representative image)

Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries on December 9 said it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in kitchen appliances company Sunflame Enterprises for Rs 660 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to closing adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close by mid of January 2023 and it would be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The acquisition is in line with V-Guard's strategy to become a significant player in the domestic kitchen appliances segment," the company further stated.

Meanwhile, shares of V-Guard jumped 4.19 percent to close at Rs 259.80 apiece on BSE after the acquisition announcement.

Speaking on the occasion, Mithun Chittilappilly, Managing Director, V-Guard, said, "Sunflame is an iconic brand etched in the memories of Indian households and is expected to provide significant thrust to V-Guard's plans to become a leading Indian Kitchen Appliances player. We appreciate the trust reposed by SEPL's Promoter family in us to take the Sunflame brand to greater heights."

Moreover, K L Verma, Managing Director, SEPL said, "Having started this journey in 1984, we have come a long way since then. We are confident that the Sunflame brand would scale even greater heights with V-Guard."