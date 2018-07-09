Uttam Galva Steels June qtr net loss widens to Rs 366 cr

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd's net loss widened to Rs 366.19 crore in the quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 192.53 crore during the April-June period of the preceding fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

The firm's total income in the June quarter fell to Rs 93.16 crore, from Rs 949.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses of the company during the period under review stood at Rs 459.35 crore as against Rs 1,142.33 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Uttam Galva Steels Ltd is one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled (CR) steel and galvanized steel in Western India.

Shares of the company today ended 1.50 per cent up at Rs 8.12 apiece on BSE.