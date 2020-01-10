App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttam Agarwal resigns as independent director of Yes Bank, cites 'corporate governance failure'

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The boardroom tussle at Yes Bank is once again in the news with independent director Uttam Prakash Agarwal putting in his papers, citing 'corporate governance'.

Agrawal told Moneycontrol that that he has resigned on grounds of corporate governance and the way the private bank was dealing with capital raising. He also expressed his reservations on appointment of employees under the new management.

He was appointed to the post on November 14, 2018, and his tenure was set to end in November 2023.

According to news reports, Yes Bank's board is set to meet today to discuss the course of the fundraising plan and is expected to take a final decision on the $500 million bid put forth by Citax Holdings and Citax Investment group in December last year.

Also Read | Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma denies eyeing stake in Yes Bank

As per earlier reports, the bank is also looking to approach European entities as part of the fundraising plan. Canadian industrialist Erwin Singh Braich's $1.2 billion bid is also under the board's consideration.

First Published on Jan 10, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Erwin Singh Braich #India #Yes Bank

