you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 01:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Usha International eyes 20% growth in fans segment in FY19

About 45 percent of the company's total revenue comes from the fans category

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Usha International is eyeing an 18-20 percent growth in the fans segment in FY19. The company has been benefitted by the onset of stable electricity in rural areas, Rohit Mathur, President-Electric Fans and Pumps, Usha International said.

"Summers are a bit delayed. But we are launching new models to meet the demand. This also includes the anti-dust fans and have tied up with PPG Asian Paints for these products. We are looking to increase our market share," Mathur added.

Usha International is targeting to cross Rs 3,000 crore of revenue this year. Apart from fans, the company sells coolers, irons, water heaters, sewing machines, kitchen appliances, water pumps and water coolers.

At present, fans constitute almost 45 percent of the company's total business. Mathur said that they are the country's second largest fan-maker. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is considered the country’s largest fan maker.

The focus this year will not just be on offering premium fans, but to also cater to the varied customer segments. For instance, Usha has a dedicated fans portfolio that caters only to the young children segment offering Chhotabheem, Doraemon, Barbie and Hotwheels fans. Recently, the company launched an anti-dust fan range and will have eight models under this category in the near future.

Mathur said that they have also seen a rise in growth in the rural segment. He added that they are bringing out specific products only for that customer category.

"Rural electrification has also helped in driving sales in rural areas. Stabilisation of power availability has helped growth in rural areas. This has helped the brand and the business to establish greater connect with rural consumers. Currently, about 30-35 percent of the business comes from the rural markets," he added.

Going forward, he said that premiumisation will also be an area of focus for Usha. The company has recently launched Aero Switch that is a universal fan remote. This can be used for any Usha fan model.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 01:32 pm

