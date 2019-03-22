USFDA withholds product approval from Alkem's US facility

Alkem Laboratories on March 22 said the USFDA has withheld a product approval filed from its St Louis manufacturing facility in the US, until the completion of the final evaluation by the agency.

USFDA had conducted a pre-approval inspection at Alkem's St. Louis manufacturing facility on February 6 and issued eight (8) Form 483 observations.

USFDA issues Form 483 at the end of the inspection, specifying its observations related to any deviations from current good manufacturing practices (cGMP). The manufacturer will have to respond within 15 days on corrective and preventive action.

The company said it had submitted a detailed response to the observations.

The drugmaker has now received a letter from the USFDA informing that the manufacturing of the said product is withheld until the completion of the final evaluation by the US FDA.

"It is to be noted that the said product is not being manufactured at this time as it is awaiting approval from USFDA," Alkem said in a statement.

Alkem has two facilities in the US, the St. Louis, Missouri makes formulations such as liquids, nasal sprays, semisolids and solids. Its other site in California produces APIs.

Alkem has 60 ANDAs pending with the USFDA, as on December 31.

St. Louis facility received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA in December 2018 following a regular cGMP inspection.

EIR indicates closure of inspection.

The US constituted about 22 percent of Alkem's Rs 6,323.7 revenues in FY18.

Shares of Alkem dropped 1.38 percent to close at Rs 1,728 on BSE, the benchmark Sensex declined 0.58 percent to end at 63,237 points.