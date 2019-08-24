App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA issues three observations post inspection of Ipca Lab's Silvassa unit

The company said it is committed to address these observations promptly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on August 24 said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conducted an inspection of its formulations manufacturing unit in Silvassa and issued three observations.

In a regulatory filing to BSE, Ipca Laboratories said the USFDA had conducted the inspection of the its formulations manufacturing unit situated at Piparia (Silvassa) from August 19 - 23.

"At the conclusion of the inspection, the US FDA issued a Form 483 with 3 (three) observations. The company shall be submitting its comprehensive response on these observations to the USFDA within the stipulated time frame," it added.

The company said it is committed to address these observations promptly.

The US health regulator issues observations by means of Form 483 notifying the company's management of objectionable conditions at the facility inspected.

First Published on Aug 24, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #Companies #India #Ipca Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #USFDA

