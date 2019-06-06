App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA issues 9 observations to Natco Pharma's Kothur facility

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection at Kothur facility between May 30-June 5, 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Natco Pharma on June 6 said the US health regulator has made nine observations after the completion of inspection of its Kothur formulation facility in Telangana.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted inspection at Kothur facility between May 30-June 5, 2019.

"At the end of the inspection, the facility received 9 observations, with no repeat observations and mostly procedural in nature," Natco Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Close

The company believes that none of the observations are related to data integrity and that they can be addressed within a short period of time, it added.

Natco Pharma said it will provide due justifications and corrective action plan within next 15 working days to address the USFDA observations.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.67 percent lower at Rs 543.30 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Companies #Health #India #Natco Pharma #USFDA #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.