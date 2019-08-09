App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA inspection of Alathur facility completed with zero observations: Strides Pharma

In March 2019, Strides converted its ownership in JV to 100% to take full management and operational control of this manufacturing facility, Strides Pharma Science said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on August 9 said its Alathur facility in Chennai has successfully completed inspection by the US health regulator with zero observations.

The company's formulation facility at Alathur in Chennai underwent a United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection from August 5 to 9, 2019, Strides Pharma Science said in a filing to the BSE.

The inspection concluded with Zero 483 observations, it added.

"The facility recently completed a significant capacity expansion which will support the growth momentum for the US business and will solve for near-term capacity issues due to the ongoing remediation at the Puducherry facility," it said.

The Alathur facility became part of the Strides manufacturing base in May 2017, after the company entered into a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Vivimed Labs, it added.

In March 2019, Strides converted its ownership in JV to 100 percent to take full management and operational control of this manufacturing facility, Strides Pharma Science said.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science on August 9 closed at Rs 420.80 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.73 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Companies #India #Pharmaceuticals #Strides Pharma #USFDA

