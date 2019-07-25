App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA finds significant violations at Goa plant of Indoco Remedies

The regulator also said the company was responsible for investigating these violations, for determining the causes, for preventing their recurrence, and for preventing other violations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The US health regulator has red-flagged significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations at drug firm Indoco Remedies' Goa facility, according to a warning letter issued by the USFDA.

Stating the specific violations, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said the firm failed to prepare batch production and control records with complete information relating to the production and control of each batch of drug product produced.

Pointing out another violation, the regulator said, the "firm failed to thoroughly investigate any unexplained discrepancy or failure of a batch or any of its components to meet any of its specifications, whether or not the batch has already been distributed".

Close

USFDA had inspected the company's Goa facility from January 17 to 25, 2019.

related news

Another violation mentioned by the regulator said the firm failed to ensure that laboratory records included complete data derived from all tests necessary to ensure compliance with established specifications and standards.

On the data integrity remediation, the letter said, the company's "quality system does not adequately ensure the accuracy and integrity of data to support the safety, effectiveness and quality of the drugs you (the company) manufacture".

It strongly recommended that the company retains a qualified consultant to assist in its remediation.

The regulator, in its letter made public on July 23, said it has reviewed company's February 15, 2019, response in detail and acknowledged receipt of its subsequent correspondence.

The letter to Indoco Remedies Chairman Suresh G Kare also said that the "firm does not have an adequate ongoing program for monitoring process control to ensure stable manufacturing operations and consistent drug quality".

The regulator also said the company was responsible for investigating these violations, for determining the causes, for preventing their recurrence, and for preventing other violations.

"Until you correct all violations completely and we confirm your compliance with CGMP, FDA may withhold approval of any new applications or supplements listing your firm (Indoco Remedies) as a drug manufacturer," the letter said.

In a regulatory filing on July 15 this year, Indoco Remedies had said that it had received a warning letter from the USFDA, and had said it would respond to the warning letter within stipulated time. It, however, had not provided the details about the violations pointed out by the regulator in the letter.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Companies #India #Indoco Remedies #Pharmaceuticals #USFDA

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.