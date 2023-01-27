US FDA exempts Glenmark's Baddi plant due to drug shortage

Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceutical's facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, which was placed under import alert in October last year has been provided an exception which allows the company to supply Atovaquone Oral Suspension

to the US market.

Also Read: Glenmark launches drug to treat heart failure

"We refer to our letter dated 26th October 2022 informing you about the US FDA placing the Baddi (India) facility under import alert 66-40. We now wish to inform you that due to medical necessity and potential drug shortage expectations, the US FDA has provided an exception which enables the Company to supply Atovaquone Oral Suspension USP 750mg/5 to the US market," Glenmark said in a stock exchange filing on January 27.

Also Read: Glenmark introduces medication to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea

Moneycontrol News