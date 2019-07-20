App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA completes inspection of Strides Pharma Bengaluru plant

The company's facility in Bengaluru underwent a United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection that ended on May 24, 2019, Strides Pharma Science said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Drug firm Strides Pharma Science said on July 20 the inspection of its formulation facility in Bengaluru by the US health regulator has completed successfully with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification.

The Bengaluru facility is the largest manufacturing facility for the company with capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats including tablet, capsules, ointments, creams and liquids, Strides Pharma said.

The facility services key regulated markets of the US, Europe, and Australia, it added.
First Published on Jul 20, 2019 06:00 pm

tags #Companies #India #Pharmaceuticals #Strides Pharma #USFDA #world

