USFDA accepts Biocon-Mylan's Avastin biosimilar application for review

Biopharmaceutical firm Biocon said on March 9 that USFDA had accepted its partner Mylan’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for proposed biosimilar to Avastin (Bevacizumab) for review under the 351(k) pathway.

Swiss drugmaker Roche markets Bevacizumab under brand name Avastin. The drug, approved by USFDA in 2004, is used to treat several types of cancer such as metastatic colorectal cancer, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer, glioblastoma and metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Avastin raked US sales of about $3.2 billion in 2019.

Pfizer's biosimilar for Avastin was approved by USFDA in June 2019. Pfizer launched the drug earlier in 2020. The USFDA also accepted South Korea's Samsung Bioepis biosimilar for review.

The target action date (TAD) or goal date for deciding on approval was set at December 27, 2020.

Biocon - in partnership with Mylan - markets two biosimilars Trastuzumab and Pegfilgrastim in the US. The company is awaiting approval for insulin glargine in the second half of 2020.

Biocon has set a $1-billion revenue target for its biologics subsidiary by FY22.

“The US FDA’s acceptance of our BLA for a proposed biosimilar bevacizumab co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Mylan is an important milepost in our journey of enabling access to affordable cancer therapies for patients," said Dr Christiane Hamacher, CEO - Biocon Biologics, said.

"Once approved, our proposed biosimilar bevacizumab will provide an affordable alternative to the branded biologic for the approved indications," Hamacher added.

The review of a BLA is a long drawn process. It includes a review by the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee which evaluates data concerning the safety and effectiveness, followed by voting. The BLA review also triggers inspections of facilities making finished and bulk products of the drug.

"We’re encouraged by the results of our scientific program to date and look forward to advancing the review of our application," said Rajiv Malik, President - Mylan.

Biocon has partnered with Mylan for a broad portfolio of biosimilar and insulin products. While Biocon develops and manufactures the drug, Mylan takes care of regulatory approvals and commercialization of products in the highly regulated markets such as US, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and EU. Biocon has co-exclusive commercialisation rights with Mylan in the rest of the world.

Biocon has said the BLA for Bevacizumab is supported by a global randomized, controlled phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the

efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of proposed biosimilar bevacizumab versus Avastin. A total of 671 patients were randomized. At week 18, the study met the primary endpoint and the 90 percent confidence interval for the best ORR (objective response rate) ratio was within the pre-specified equivalence margin. The company claimed that the safety which included immunogenicity was found to be similar to Avastin.

Biocon's Bevacizumab is currently available in India and other developing markets.