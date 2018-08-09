App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US securities regulator to decide on the fate of nine bitcoin ETFs

The SEC is slated to give its final decision on the VanEck-SolidX proposal during late February 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image
Image

In a major move, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set take a final call on the nine proposed bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the next two months.

As reported by Coindesk, the SEC delayed the decision on a proposed rule change from the Cboe BZX Exchange which if confirmed, will permit the listing of an ETF backed by blockchain startup SolidX and investment firm VanEck.

The SolidX-VanEck proposal (first put forward in June), however, is just one of four filings in waiting. With a total of ten bitcoin-related funds weighed by the SEC officials, the VanEck-SolidX bitcoin ETF is the sole “physical” ETF among all other proposals. The other firms who have submitted their proposals in the past are ProShares, Direxion and GraniteShares.

While August 23, 2018, is the deadline for ProShares on its decisions for two funds, September holds series of deadlines starting with September 15 for GraniteShares (funds proposed back on January 5, 2018) and September 21, 2018, is the deadline for Direxion’s four funds ( initially submitted on January 4, 2018).

The SEC is slated to give its final decision on the VanEck-SolidX proposal during late February 2019. Based on its past decisions, the agency can also prepone its decision but chances are high that the SEC will reveal its decision closer to the deadline.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #cryptocurrencies #Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) #Trending News

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.