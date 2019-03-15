App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US SEC sues Volkswagen AG, Martin Winterkorn citing 'Dieselgate' fraud on investors

The suit seeks to bar Martin Winterkorn from serving as an officer or director of a public US company and recover "ill-gotten gains" along with civil penalties and interest.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued Volkswagen AG and its former chief executive Martin Winterkorn over the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal, accusing the company of perpetrating a "massive fraud" on US investors.

The SEC said in its civil complaint filed in San Francisco late on March 14 that from April 2014 to May 2015, Volkswagen issued more than $13 billion in bonds and asset-backed securities in US markets at a time when senior executives knew that more than 500,000 US diesel vehicles grossly exceeded legal vehicle emissions limits.

Volkswagen "reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in benefit by issuing the securities at more attractive rates for the company," the SEC said, adding VW "repeatedly lied to and misled United States investors, consumers, and regulators as part of an illegal scheme to sell its purportedly 'clean diesel' cars and billions of dollars of corporate bonds and other securities in the United States."

The suit seeks to bar Winterkorn from serving as an officer or director of a public US company and recover "ill-gotten gains" along with civil penalties and interest.

related news

Winterkorn, who resigned days after the scandal became public in September 2015, was charged by US prosecutors in 2018 and accused of conspiring to cover up the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating.

He remains in Germany.

Volkswagen said in a statement the SEC complaint "is legally and factually flawed, and Volkswagen will contest it vigorously. The SEC has brought an unprecedented complaint over securities sold only to sophisticated investors who were not harmed and received all payments of interest and principal in full and on time."

The automaker added that the SEC "does not charge that any person involved in the bond issuance knew that Volkswagen diesel vehicles did not comply with US emissions rules when these securities were sold" but repeats claims about Winterkorn "who played no part in the sales".

A lawyer for Winterkorn could not immediately be reached early on March 15.

Volkswagen has agreed to pay more than $25 billion in the United States in connection with the three-and-a-half-year old scandal, paying claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers, and has offered to buy back about 500,000 polluting US vehicles. That figure included $4.3 billion in US criminal and civil fines.

But the SEC said VW "has never repaid the hundreds of millions of dollars in benefit it fraudulently obtained."

VW admitted in September 2015 to secretly installing software in 500,000 US vehicles to cheat government exhaust emissions tests and pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony charges. In total, 13 people have been charged in the United States, including Winterkorn and four Audi managers.

The SEC action also names Volkswagen arm VW Credit and Volkswagen Group of America Finance LLC, the entity used to sell the securities.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #Volkswagen #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Hamid Movie Review: The Star of Aijaz Khan Film is Definitely Talha Ar ...

DMK Announces List of LS Constituencies Allotted to Itself, Allies

India Was Alone Against Masood Azhar in 2009, Has Global Support Now: ...

Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to ...

Priyanka Chopra Excited to Be Part of Women in the World Summit With B ...

Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel A ...

Pakistan's Response on Kartarpur Corridor Inadequate, Says Amarinder S ...

Sreesanth to Bounce Back on Field Soon, Says Wife After SC Sets Aside ...

Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, S ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for laye ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.