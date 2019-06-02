App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 10:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

US regulators divide scrutiny of Amazon and Google: Report

Google said it had no comment on the report while Amazon, the FTC and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US antitrust regulators have divided oversight of Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, putting Amazon under the watch of the Federal Trade Commission and Google under the Justice Department, the Washington Post said on June 1.

Amazon could face heightened antitrust scrutiny under a new agreement between US regulators which puts the e-commerce giant under the watch of the trade commission, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The development is the result of the FTC and Justice department quietly dividing up competition oversight on both of the American tech giants, Amazon and Google, the newspaper said adding that the FTC's plans for Amazon and the Justice Department's interest in Google were not immediately clear.

Close

The news comes after Reuters and other media reported on May 31 that the Justice Department is preparing an investigation into Google in order to ascertain whether the company broke antitrust law in operating its online businesses.

Google said it had no comment on the report while Amazon, the FTC and Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 10:33 am

tags #Alphabet Inc #Amazon #Companies #Google #US #world

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.